ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 killed, officer injured in Colorado shooting spree

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXSpq_0dXC54QK00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.

Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway, Chief Paul Pazen said. Then, another man was killed in a shooting a few miles away near 12th Avenue and Williams Street.

Within two hours, police say there was a related shooting in Lakewood, a city outside Denver.

Lakewood police said two people were killed there, one being the suspected shooter. One officer and one other person were also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Police were still searching the area Monday night for additional suspects.

Officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

Denver Police confirmed all the shootings were connected.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Crime Spree#Weather#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy