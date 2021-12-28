Nikola Vucevic makes NBA history but simply doesn't care, instead celebrating Bulls' win

(670 The Score) Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was unmoved by making NBA history Monday evening.

In Chicago’s 130-118 win at Atlanta, Vucevic had 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four 3-pointers. No player in league history has ever had or exceeded all the marks on that statistical line in a single game, according to StatMuse . Upon learning about this, Vucevic didn’t bask in the glory but instead set off into an explanation about how if you work hard enough, you can make just about any player unique in some sort of statistical sense.

“It’s nice to hear, but when it comes to those stats, I feel like you can make up a stat with anything nowadays,” Vucevic said. “I feel like stats in general should be like 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 so it has a certain kind of – so it’s consistent. Obviously, it’s hard to find the same exact stat (line) that I had – you know, 24 is random, 17 is random. It’s nice obviously. I’m glad I played well. I was able to have a good all-around game to help us win the game, but as far as that, it’s nice, but I don’t necessarily care to be the only player ever to do it.”

What Vucevic and the Bulls care a great deal about is his improved play of late. After a prolonged rough start to the season in which he was shooting well below his career averages and getting frustrated while missing quality looks around the rim, Vucevic has performed at a higher level recently.

He hasn’t necessarily been in a starring role – that has usually been forward DeMar DeRozan and guard Zach LaVine, who combined for 65 points Monday – but Vucevic has been productive and come up with big plays. Against the Hawks, he did so by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter, which included hitting a trio of 3-pointers to help Chicago pull away after Atlanta had clawed within 108-105 with 7:43 left.

“I took advantage of the time we had without games (due to COVID-19 postponements) to put in extra work, to work on my game all-around,” Vucevic said. “I also took time to look at a lot of game tape and see things that I was doing well and if there were things that I could improve on. One thing that I spoke to Billy (Donovan about) that has helped me is, he obviously knew I was frustrated with shooting the ball, and he was like … his main thing was I shouldn’t let that affect the rest of my game.

“I’ve been in this league too long to let a bad shooting night – or even if it’s a couple games, it doesn’t matter – affect my whole game in general. I think I was just able to kind of regroup and just kind of come back and focus on playing well, doing things that I can control and the rest is going to follow.”

Vucevic is averaging 19.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks in his past four games while shooting 50% overall and 44% on 3-pointers in that stretch. He’s shooting 42.0% overall and 36.1% on 3-pointers for the season.

“I was more kind of upset at not doing what I can on the court,” Vucevic said of his previous struggles. “It was more just that. As a player, a competitor, you want to be your best. Sometimes that doesn’t happen. I didn’t necessarily care (about the attention). I know I have the support of my teammates. They supported me when I wasn’t playing as well as I can. It was just a matter of time, I felt like.”

DeRozan echoed those sentiments.

"I know how hard Vooch worked," DeRozan said. "I would never let a period of time of him struggling depict who he is as a player. He's a dominant force at his position, one of the most skilled big men inside and out that we have in this league. His career speaks for it. It was only a matter of time. I'm always going to have confidence in him without a doubt."

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .