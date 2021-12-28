ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nikola Vucevic makes NBA history but simply doesn't care, instead celebrating Bulls' win

By Cody Westerlund
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZTuE_0dXC52es00

(670 The Score) Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was unmoved by making NBA history Monday evening.

In Chicago’s 130-118 win at Atlanta, Vucevic had 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four 3-pointers. No player in league history has ever had or exceeded all the marks on that statistical line in a single game, according to StatMuse . Upon learning about this, Vucevic didn’t bask in the glory but instead set off into an explanation about how if you work hard enough, you can make just about any player unique in some sort of statistical sense.

“It’s nice to hear, but when it comes to those stats, I feel like you can make up a stat with anything nowadays,” Vucevic said. “I feel like stats in general should be like 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 so it has a certain kind of – so it’s consistent. Obviously, it’s hard to find the same exact stat (line) that I had – you know, 24 is random, 17 is random. It’s nice obviously. I’m glad I played well. I was able to have a good all-around game to help us win the game, but as far as that, it’s nice, but I don’t necessarily care to be the only player ever to do it.”

What Vucevic and the Bulls care a great deal about is his improved play of late. After a prolonged rough start to the season in which he was shooting well below his career averages and getting frustrated while missing quality looks around the rim, Vucevic has performed at a higher level recently.

He hasn’t necessarily been in a starring role – that has usually been forward DeMar DeRozan and guard Zach LaVine, who combined for 65 points Monday – but Vucevic has been productive and come up with big plays. Against the Hawks, he did so by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter, which included hitting a trio of 3-pointers to help Chicago pull away after Atlanta had clawed within 108-105 with 7:43 left.

“I took advantage of the time we had without games (due to COVID-19 postponements) to put in extra work, to work on my game all-around,” Vucevic said. “I also took time to look at a lot of game tape and see things that I was doing well and if there were things that I could improve on. One thing that I spoke to Billy (Donovan about) that has helped me is, he obviously knew I was frustrated with shooting the ball, and he was like … his main thing was I shouldn’t let that affect the rest of my game.

“I’ve been in this league too long to let a bad shooting night – or even if it’s a couple games, it doesn’t matter – affect my whole game in general. I think I was just able to kind of regroup and just kind of come back and focus on playing well, doing things that I can control and the rest is going to follow.”

Vucevic is averaging 19.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks in his past four games while shooting 50% overall and 44% on 3-pointers in that stretch. He’s shooting 42.0% overall and 36.1% on 3-pointers for the season.

“I was more kind of upset at not doing what I can on the court,” Vucevic said of his previous struggles. “It was more just that. As a player, a competitor, you want to be your best. Sometimes that doesn’t happen. I didn’t necessarily care (about the attention). I know I have the support of my teammates. They supported me when I wasn’t playing as well as I can. It was just a matter of time, I felt like.”

DeRozan echoed those sentiments.

"I know how hard Vooch worked," DeRozan said. "I would never let a period of time of him struggling depict who he is as a player. He's a dominant force at his position, one of the most skilled big men inside and out that we have in this league. His career speaks for it. It was only a matter of time. I'm always going to have confidence in him without a doubt."

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
hypebeast.com

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Why He Chose To Play for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan recently sat down on the Knuckleheads Podcast to discuss his decision to play for the Chicago Bulls. As a 12-year veteran in the NBA, DeRozan feels as if he has the best chance to win the championships with the Bulls. This season, the Bulls have surpassed expectations bringing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
firstsportz.com

“LeBron James and Michael Jordan could never”: Twitter reacts to Nikola Vucevic achieving a rare milestone

Nikola Vucevic is a top-10 center of Modern era with only two all-star appearances for Orlando Magic but the influence the 6 ft. 10 inches big center has on both the ends of the court is something not every center carries in the game. Being a big offensive asset Nikola Vucevic is also a defensive beast who can block shots at any fine day he wants to.
NBA
Yardbarker

Not even Michael Jordan or LeBron James have put up these historic stats by Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had himself a memorable performance last night. The two-time all-star led Chicago in their 130-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He joins a relatively short list of players to put up historic stats never before seen in an NBA game, tallying 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and four three-pointers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Nba History#Statmuse#Hawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls to sign Jordan Bell

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Shams Charania...
NBA
FanSided

The Chicago Bulls NEED to get the one seed in the East

In a hotly contested race in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls must pursue the number one seed. Although last season’s NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns featured two teams who did not finish first in their respective conferences, the fact remains that more often than not, one or both of the top seeds in the playoffs make it to the championship round.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBA
RealGM

Jordan Bell, Bulls Agree To 10-Day Hardship Deal

The Chicago Bulls will sign Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship contract. Bell's draft rights were traded by the Bulls to the Golden State Warriors during the 2017 draft. Bell is averaging 10.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 28.6 minutes per game in nine G League games this season for the Santa Cru Warriors.
NBA
NBA

Bulls beat shorthanded Hawks again, improve to 22-10

The NBA is getting a pretty good idea by now the Bulls are for real, the latest being Wednesday in a routine 131-117 victory over a decimated Atlanta Hawks team missing a dozen players from injury and virus. Though perhaps not many complete teams would have withstood the Bulls Big...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Hard work pays off for Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was a man of his word. After hitting rock bottom in a 3-for-15 shooting effort this month against the Heat in Miami, a frustrated Vucevic sat at the interview table and promised to work even harder on his game. That’s not to say he wasn’t working...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

PICK N' ROLL $50K JACKPOT: LaVine, Vucevic, Bulls, Wizards and More!

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game...
NBA
theScore

Bulls beat Hawks again to extend winning streak to 5 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights, 131-117 on Wednesday. The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.
NBA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
621
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy