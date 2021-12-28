ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-depleted Saints no match for Dolphins in sloppy 20-3 loss

WWL
WWL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — Ian Book’s first NFL start was one to forget. Saints fans were eager to see what their team’s rookie QB could do, but just three plays into the game some of them were wondering when Taysom Hill would be back. Book’s first NFL...

www.wwltv.com

ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Saints' loss to Dolphins impacts 49ers, NFC playoff picture

Ian Book's first NFL start went about as expected for the New Orleans Saints, and the 49ers' playoff odds got a boost as a result. The Saints' 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" knocked them from No. 8 in the NFC standings down to No. 10, with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons moving up to the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
WWL

11 Saints return from COVID-19 list, including Taysom Hill and DeMario Davis

NEW ORLEANS — Several key Saints players returned from the NFL's COVID-19 list Wednesday. Eleven players, including Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian and linebackers Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander and Kaden Elliss returned to the team. It's not all good news for the Saints though. Safety Marcus Williams entered...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shorthanded Saints fall to Dolphins 20-3; everything we know

Thank goodness that’s over. The Ian Book-led New Orleans Saints offense was far from competent — they weren’t even entertaining in their 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. Between the injuries that have wracked the unit and the many COVID-19 absences they’re dealing with, they just didn’t have any answers for the firepower boasted by a mid-tier Dolphins offense that’s been a weakness of the team all season.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Waddle Shines, Dolphins Beat Saints 20-3 to Win 7th Straight

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3. Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row. Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC. The Saints started Book because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off of the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill.
NFL
