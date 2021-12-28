Shots Fired After High-Speed Chase In Grady County

Shots were reportedly fired after a high-speed chase ended in Grady County, authorities confirmed to News 9.

A chase started in Caddo County and ended in Grady County near Lake Chickasha Road and County Street 2760.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one shot was fired by another agency.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported from the shooting.

The chase suspect was taken into custody.

Caddo County Sheriff's Office, OHP and Anadarko police assisted in the chase.