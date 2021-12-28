ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

UHP responds to a couple of dozen crashes due to snow squall

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

(ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol has been responding to dozens of crashes that have occurred since 4 p.m. due to the multi-city snow squall storm.

In a tweet, the Utah Highway Patrol says state troopers have handled 128 motorist assist and 75 crashes statewide.

What is a snow squall? Nothing to mess with, according to weather experts

A snow squall warning was issued on Monday around 4 p.m. and heavily impacted travel throughout Weber County, especially between Ogden and Brigham City.

Courtesy: UHP

The snow squall warning was issued for Salt Lake County as well, and weather experts advised not to drive due to heavy snow, strong winds and blowing snow.

UHP is urging everyone to stay in for the night and for those who have to commute in the morning — give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

ABC4

