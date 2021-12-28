Journey to a ‘better you’: East Texans share tips to help you fulfill your healthy New Year’s resolutions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The most common New Year’s resolutions are to exercise and get in shape. However, after people do not see quick results many start to give up after a couple of months.

Rise RX Gym has served Tyler for two decades, and the staff is excited for the new year.

“Usually, you will see an influx of people in January because it’s that time of year. I think when you work in a gym it’s your favorite time of year because you get to see all these people, and the gym is full,” said personal trainer, Bethany Clarke.

She also said she starts to see less clients after the first three months.

“It’s hard for people to stick to change. You really have to go into it with a mindset of ‘it’s going to take me at least 6 months to hit any true goals,'” said Clarke.

Having an accountability partner can help someone accomplish their resolution. Consistency is key as well as having a healthy diet.

“Oranges, you know apples are always good for fiber because nobody eats enough fiber,” said Clarke. A well-balanced diet of soluble fiber, protein and drinking plenty of water a day not only supports digestion but also serves as an immunity booster.”

Getting a scale and weighing food can also help people shrink their appetite.

“Smaller portions is the number one thing that everybody can do to make for a healthier lifestyle,” said Clarke.

Having meals that contain healthy protein meats such as beef, chicken, pork, and lamb is also necessary. Other forms of protein include eggs, fish, and seafood. Having plant-based proteins such as beans, quinoa, and tofu can help curb your appetite and keep you full longer.

Eating a high protein breakfast can help reduce cravings and calorie intake throughout the day, drinking coffee or tea can help boost metabolism, and avoiding sugary drinks and fruit juice can help reduce your weight significantly.

You should also give yourself a reasonable amount of time to achieve your goal.

“Once you come and once you get started and you see yourself sticking to a goal and you’re accountable- you’re going to set more goals. That’s the beauty of it,” said Clarke.

