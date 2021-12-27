ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former Black Panther Party Members

By Anoa Changa
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvTWQ_0dXC469Z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sw59L_0dXC469Z00

Source: David Fenton / Getty


F ifty-five years after the founding of the Black Panther Party, one group is raising money to support veterans of the movement. A mutual aid program set up to support veteran Black Panther Party members recently announced it raised nearly $5,000 over the past two months providing monetary support to 10 veterans this month alone.

Supported by the Atlanta-based Community Movement Builders, the Mutual Aid for Veteran Black Panther Party Members is self-determination in action. Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives as political prisoners.

As the site explains:

The Panthers are more popular now than at any point in their history. Yet many of the individuals who formed the Black Panther Party are now struggling to take care of their most basic needs. From medical care to rent to buying groceries and just enjoying everyday life pleasures, it is a struggle for all but a prominent few.

The fund is currently maintained through Patreon, with 363 patrons donating a total of $2,795 per month as of the writing of this article. Over 20 veteran Black Panther Party members have received monetary support thus far.

Kamau Franklin, a movement attorney and co-founder of Community Movement Builders, explained that the popularity and influence of the panthers don’t reflect the reality for many movement elders.

“As others hold up the image and style of the Black Panther Party and benefit financially, many of the Panthers who defended our right to food, clothes and shelter are now unable to provide that for themselves,” he said in a statement.

He also cited an April 2021 article in the New Republic that highlighted the popularity of the Black Panther Party and notable members but the relatively unknown status of most living members. Launched in May, a year after the mass mobilization of one of the most significant social movements in history, the fund operates with permission and support from the Panther Support Committee.

“Since May, we have raised over 15k to support these Veteran Black Panthers strictly through grassroots methods,” Franklin told NewsOne. “I think it’s important for us to support the Panthers because many of us got involved in this work because of how inspirational they were.”

Veterans supported include Dhoruba Bin Wahad, Ashanti Alston, Bilal Sunni Ali, Jalil Muntaqim, Sekou Odinga, Arthur League, “Njinga” Patricia Jenkins, Yasmeen Majid, Naima Gentry Major, Russel “Maroon” Shoats, Malik Rahim, and William Brown.

Franklin said the group has a goal of $5,000 a month for 2022.

Veteran Black Panther Party member and supporter/beneficiary of the fund, Jalil Muntaqim , was released from prison last year after spending over 40 years of his life behind bars. A founder of the National Jericho Movement , a movement focused on “winning amnesty and freedom for political prisoners,” Muntaqim has helped lead the charge even while incarcerated.

“This is important because no one has ever set up a general fund to support Panther veterans,” Muntaqim said. “You can’t raise money on our backs and not support the veterans of your movement. Our people put our lives on the line, and the mutual aid is needed.”

Those interested in supporting the fund can make a contribution here .

See Also:

Free Mutulu Campaign Celebrates Human Rights Day With A ‘Fête For Freedom’

Black August Is Over, But The Fight For Black Liberation Continues

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="4058463" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Oakland North

With city support lacking, mutual aid groups step up to help unhoused people

Click play below to listen to an audio version of this story. On a November afternoon, beneath the Interstate 580 freeway in West Oakland, volunteers loaded folding tables with everything from homemade cookies to socks and Narcan. Originally, Punks with Lunch, an organization that provides food and harm-reduction resources to...
OAKLAND, CA
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
carolinajournal.com

Review: Critical Race Theory leans heavily on false history and Marxist worldview

Fundamentally anti-American in its worldview, critical race theory makes racism fashionable again. That’s the conclusion of Carol M. Swain and Christopher J. Schorr in “Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House.”. Fortunately, the authors offer ways to fight back against a doctrine...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Panther Party#Veteran#Black Panthers#Racism#Charity#Panther Fund#Nov#Patreon
Dallas News

Learning about history can give us sympathy for the victims of our nation’s racism

As a child growing up in the ’50s and ‘60s in segregated public schools, the only thing I learned about African Americans was that they were counted in the U.S. Constitution as three-fifths of a person, and that George Washington Carver, Booker T. Washington and Harriet Tubman were prominent people. I never heard about Frederick Douglass, Marcus Garvey, W.E.B DuBois or the Tuskegee Airmen.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
blackchronicle.com

Teacher Pushes Racist Anti-CRT ‘White Wellbeing’ Homeschooling Course

One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”. Actually, there’s...
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Black Civil Rights And Thought Leaders Are Exploring And Teaching Race Through MasterClass

Seven of the most prominent Black thought leaders are using MasterClass to explore and discuss race and racism in America. MasterClass is a streaming platform where experts in everything from space to cooking teach subscribers via virtual classes. Professor Cornel West, political activist Angela Davis, law professor Sherrilyn Ifill, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, will take part in a three-part class titled “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love.”
EDUCATION
rolling out

4 Black leaders who embody Nia, the 5th principle of Kwanzaa

Dec. 30 is the fifth day of Kwanzaa, which celebrates the principle of Nia, also known as purpose. On the fifth day, the black candle, then the furthest left red candle, the furthest right green candle, the second candle at the left and then the next green candle is lit. Everyone discusses the principle (below) and shares the Unity cup, filled with juice or water, before extinguishing the candles.
SOCIETY
Connecticut Public

He fought for self-determination in a time of assimilation. Here are objects he left.

Photographer Nīa MacKnight never met her great grandfather John B. McGillis, but she did have a window into his storied life as an Anishinaabe man in early 20th-century America: a steam trunk where he stowed away undated photographs and stray objects such as an address book, a pair of horn-rimmed glasses, and a single eagle feather. McGillis lived through decades of oppressive actions against native peoples by the U.S. government, and MacKnight says that in a world where he couldn't fully be himself most days, this collection reveals how her great grandfather worked to reclaim his identity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy