Cross Plains, TX

Cross plains remembers devastating grass fire 16 years later

By Noah McKinney
 2 days ago

CROSS PLAINS Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- December, 27th, 2005. A lit cigarette sparked a wildfire that would end up claiming 7,600 Acres, 116 homes, and 2 lives in the small Texas town of Cross Plains. Residents who were interviewed by KTAB the day of say it came quickly and spread all around.

“I’ve never seen anything move that fast. You couldn’t even see it and then within 30 minutes it was all around you.” Said Cross Plains Duplex owner Jody Elmore.

Cross Plains native Jack Neeb was living in Abilene at the time. He recalls driving down to find his elderly father when he got word of the fire.

“My boss came by and asked me. Does your dad live in Cross Plains? He said it’s on fire you might go check on him.” Neeb says.

Neeb was met with thick black smoke and smoldering treelines on the outskirts of Cross Plains. He picked up his father who was roadside with the Red cross. They returned to his home just outside town for the night. Though he says neither of them got any sleep because of the constant fire trucks passing by and explosions they could hear in the distance.

“Like being in a war zone. Just listening to things blow up all night…There wasn’t anywhere I didn’t go that night I didn’t see fire everywhere. Some places it was big. some people describe it as just like a cyclone.” Says Neeb.

31 fire departments responded in aid from surrounding counties. Neighbors some of which had already lost their homes, stepped up to put out what flames they could. According to Darren Simpkins who came to town that night to check on his relatives.

“We were grabbing water hoses from houses that had burnt…We were making rounds, one house would be lost and you’d save the next.” Simpkins said.

Hundreds of residents now without homes received shelter and aid from the red cross and local churches. Some even lived in the church temporarily as they worked to rebuild their lives.

“The fire happened pretty quick but the effects of it still lives in the people and how they responded. It showed the character of the city.” Says Neeb.

A response that would come to define the night in the towns collective memory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

