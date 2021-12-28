ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston traffic stop leads to 5 arrests on drug charges

By Rosemary Ford
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Massachusetts State Police seized approximately 24 grams of fentanyl and 51 grams of crack cocaine, according to a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDlYg_0dXC288H00
Massachusetts State Police seized cash and approximately 24 grams of fentanyl, 51 grams of crack cocaine and 7 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop in Boston on Dec. 22, according to a statement. Courtesy/Massachusetts State Police

A traffic stop led to five arrests on drug and trafficking charges, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Gerard DiVenuti, 23, of Winthrop, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to police.

Dana McCoullum, 21, of Roxbury was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, and

conspiracy to violate drug law, according to police.

The remaining three car occupants, who police did not identify, were charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRhh3_0dXC288H00
Massachusetts State Police seized cash and approximately 24 grams of fentanyl, 51 grams of crack cocaine, and 7 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop in Boston on Dec. 22, according to a statement. – Courtesy/Massachusetts State Police

At 2 a.m. on Dec. 22, police say two state troopers on patrol saw a red Honda Civic with a defective headlight on Morton Street in Boston.

The troopers stopped the car, and while walking up to the vehicle saw two passengers ducking and reaching under the seat, according to the statement.

With help from Boston police officers, the car’s occupants were removed and searched.

Police say they found nine pills suspected to be Xanax, as well as a bag containing a large amount of cash.

According to the statement, troopers also found bags containing substances suspected to be crack cocaine and fentanyl on DiVenuti, who was one of the passengers.

Police say that a second passenger, McCoullum, had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say the total amount of narcotics seized during the stop was approximately 24 grams of fentanyl, 51 grams of crack cocaine, and 7 grams of marijuana.

Comments / 14

Kerry Neuner
2d ago

Awesome job!! Now, we need to lock up these drug dealers for a long, long time!!! This needs to stop!!!

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Police ask for help locating missing Dorchester man

48-year-old Juan Torres was last seen on Dec. 20 near 2 Albion St. in Dorchester. Boston police issued a missing person alert for 48-year-old Juan Torres of Dorchester on Wednesday. Torres was last seen at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 near 2 Albion St. in Dorchester, according to a statement from...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

DA, police ask for public’s help as anniversary of Cambridge murder nears

Paul Wilson, 60, was attacked in Danehy Park and died as a result of multiple head injuries. As the anniversary of the 2019 murder of 60-year-old Paul Wilson of Cambridge approaches, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and acting Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Winthrop, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Winthrop, MA
Boston

Nerf gun assault escalates into further violence in MBTA station

Three boys were arrested. A group of six to seven teenage boys were pointing Nerf guns at several MBTA passengers in Downtown Crossing station in Boston on Monday evening, as well as “engaging in other harassing and intimidating behavior,” according to transit police. Then, around 7 p.m., the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

NH court fines Dover woman for threatening to kneel on the neck of a 9-year-old Black boy

The judge determined she violated the state's Civil Rights Act when she terrorized the boy because of his race. A New Hampshire court ruled Wednesday that a Dover woman violated the state’s Civil Rights Act when she called a 9-year-old Black child a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
DOVER, NH
Boston

Passenger dies in Swampscott crash

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A male passenger died in a Swampscott crash early Wednesday morning, and the driver remained in critical condition later that morning, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 2 a.m. near 245 Paradise...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Boston Police#Honda
Boston

Boston police investigate Roxbury shooting, at least 3 injured

Police have blocked off parts of Schuyler Street, which runs between Blue Hill and Elm Hill avenues. Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting on Schuyler Street in Roxbury, according to WCVB. Police told the station at least three people were injured. According to NBC 10, police were called to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston

Twin brothers killed in Christmas Eve crash on I-195

The Rhode Island siblings died in a car accident on I-195 in Mattapoisett. Twin brothers were killed in a Christmas Eve car crash on Interstate-195 in Mattapoisett. Alberto Morales and Ruddy Morales, both 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, died in the single-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. Friday as they were driving along the westbound lanes of the highway.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy