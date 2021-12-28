Boston traffic stop leads to 5 arrests on drug charges

Massachusetts State Police seized approximately 24 grams of fentanyl and 51 grams of crack cocaine, according to a statement.

A traffic stop led to five arrests on drug and trafficking charges, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Gerard DiVenuti, 23, of Winthrop, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to police.

Dana McCoullum, 21, of Roxbury was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, and

conspiracy to violate drug law, according to police.

The remaining three car occupants, who police did not identify, were charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police seized cash and approximately 24 grams of fentanyl, 51 grams of crack cocaine, and 7 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop in Boston on Dec. 22, according to a statement. – Courtesy/Massachusetts State Police

At 2 a.m. on Dec. 22, police say two state troopers on patrol saw a red Honda Civic with a defective headlight on Morton Street in Boston.

The troopers stopped the car, and while walking up to the vehicle saw two passengers ducking and reaching under the seat, according to the statement.

With help from Boston police officers, the car’s occupants were removed and searched.

Police say they found nine pills suspected to be Xanax, as well as a bag containing a large amount of cash.

According to the statement, troopers also found bags containing substances suspected to be crack cocaine and fentanyl on DiVenuti, who was one of the passengers.

Police say that a second passenger, McCoullum, had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say the total amount of narcotics seized during the stop was approximately 24 grams of fentanyl, 51 grams of crack cocaine, and 7 grams of marijuana.