Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record.
Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as the dollar gained, with bullion hovering around the $1,800 mark as it heads towards its worst annual performance in six years. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,801.69 per ounce by 1118 GMT while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to...
Stocks were modestly higher Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data on the jobs front. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.
BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. in Hong Kong advanced 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index. SHCOMP,. +0.62%. rose 0.8%. The Kospi. 180721,. -0.52%. in Seoul declined 0.4% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX...
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher on Thursday after fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. The rally also bolstered gains for oil, while...
European stock markets rose slightly Thursday in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant dominates sentiment. Asia's main indices ended mixed, while Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a big winner with a 23-percent jump to its share price on its Hong Kong debut. Wall Street had steadied Wednesday, as...
Gold prices have slid 4.4% so far this year, putting them on pace for the largest drop in percentage terms since 2015. The precious metal has traditionally served as a safe haven against inflation, but that wasn’t the case this year. Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest increase in 39 years.
Shares of SenseTime Group Inc. rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the Chinese artificial-intelligence company raised 5.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($711.8 million) in an initial public offering despite its blacklisting by the U.S.
Shares of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. dived in their Shanghai debut on Thursday, after the company raised 11.46 billion yuan ($1.80 billion) from a secondary listing on China's Nasdaq-like Star Board.
U.S. stocks lost altitude Wednesday midday, with the Nasdaq Composite Index and S&P 500 index trading in negative territory as longer-dated Treasury yields climbed toward one-month highs. However, the Dow industrials were holding on to a small gain after punching into record-close territory near the session’s open. The omicron...
(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes fresh coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed going into the new year, even as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, after edging 0.1%...
Austria’s main stock market index is set to be the top performing Western European benchmark of the year. index has gained 38.8% through midday Thursday. Circuit board maker AT&S. ATS,. -2.59%. has jumped 66%, followed closely by the country’s banks, Erste Group. EBS,. +0.32%. , BAWAG. BG,. +0.74%
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely neither grew nor shrunk in December, a Reuters poll showed, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to fall to 50 in December, from...
(AP) – Stocks were slightly higher Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 slightly above the record closing high it set on Monday. With three full trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year […]
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of the omicron Covid variant. Chinese stocks led losses among the region's major markets, with the Shanghai composite down 0.91% to close at 3,597 while the Shenzhen component shed 1.24% to 14,653.82. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell about 1%, as of its final hour of trading.
(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Wednesday from a more than one-month peak hit in the last session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and increased appetite for riskier assets depressed sentiment. Spot gold was down 0.8% to $1,791.41 per ounce at 1327 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 1.1% to...
Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 16.5% in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday, although analysts expect demand to pick up ahead of the Lunar New Year. Net imports stood at 45.321 tonnes in November...
HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost...
