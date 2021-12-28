ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak details coming in Spring 2022

By Matthew Liebl
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak doesn’t arrive until Summer of next year but fans eager for more details about the upcoming premium expansion for the Nintendo Switch title will want to keep an eye out early next year. Capcom teased that more news for Sunbreak will be shared in Spring 2022. That’s...

