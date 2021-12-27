ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

COVID-19 Surge Has Many Rethinking New Year’s Eve Plans, Venues Such As Navy Pier Emphasizing Safety Measures

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — New Year’s Eve was four days away Monday night, and with COVID-19 surging, lots of would-be revelers are worried that Omicron could crash the party. So what is the right thing to do in the final hours of 2021?. As CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Sand Hills Express

Many U.S. New Year’s Eve celebrations called off amid COVID surge

Across the country, states are breaking their single-day COVID-19 case records as cities prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations. On Wednesday, more than 431,000 new cases were reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New York state smashed its daily cases record with more than 67,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Restaurant In Chatham Neighborhood Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHICAGO (CBS) – People looking to get their COVID shot can get it Thursday at a vaccination clinic in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. It will run through 1 p.m. this afternoon at Josephine’s Restaurant on East 79th Street. It’s a community response to the rise in COVID cases. The Illinois Department of Health says only 49% of people in the 60619 zip code are fully vaccinated. 56% have had only one dose of vaccine.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Lightfoot Defends City’s Downtown New Year’s Eve Fireworks Amid COVID-19 Surge: ‘Be Smart, Be Safe’

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended city plans to host a massive fireworks display for New Year’s Eve as COVID-19 surges in the city. Chicago will put on its biggest-ever fireworks display — a 1.5-mile-long show along the lakefront and Chicago River — for the holiday, the Mayor’s Office announced earlier this week. The show will be broadcast on WGN, but organizers have also partnered with local businesses for food, drink and entertainment, and there will be in-person viewing options.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the next big holiday weekend, venues around the Twin Cities are adjusting their plans due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. An outbreak forced the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to cancel its final performances of “A Christmas Carol” this year. The Guthrie...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wlrn.org

Despite COVID surge, Key West planning to party on for New Year's Eve

To welcome 2022, a famous Key West drag queen will drop inside a red high-heeled shoe from above a Duval Street bar. The celebrated New Year’s Eve tradition at the Bourbon Street Pub that has been running for more than 20 years — with performer Sushi n the shoe — was turned into a private party last year after the Southernmost City imposed a 10 p.m. curfew because of the pandemic.
KEY WEST, FL
Chicago Tribune

Gov. J.B. Pritzker urges scaled-down New Year’s Eve plans as COVID-19 surges: ‘Omicron and delta are coming to your party’

With another surge in COVID-19 cases making more Illinoisans sick and once again crowding hospitals, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the state will more than double its staffing at vaccination sites to ensure that more people get inoculated and to meet the demand for booster shots. The move comes as the omicron variant has been reported around the country, the state and the Chicago ...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Navy Pier New Year’s Eve Parties To Require Masks, Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Result

CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Chicago, Navy Pier is putting precautions in place for its New Year’s Eve celebration this week. All visitors for New Year’s Eve, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks indoors. The masks must cover everyone’s nose and mouth and must remain on when people are not actively eating or drinking.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

Some altering New Year's Eve plans due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 may have put the brakes on many New Year's Eve celebrations last year, but this year, most Tri-State parties will go forward. Still, a handful of businesses are making changes to their parties to reduce the odds of COVID being spread. Prime Cincinnati said it will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox11online.com

Mile of Music cancels New Year's Eve event amid COVID-19 surge

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Mile of Music's New Year's Eve party in downtown Appleton has been canceled. In a news release Thursday, organizers cited the surge in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. The event was previously scaled down and moved from the Red Lion Hotel to Gibson Community Music Hall in an effort to improve safety.
APPLETON, WI
CBS Boston

Newport Mansions To Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine Booster For Eligible Visitors

NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) — Visitors to the iconic Newport Mansions in Rhode Island will soon need to be vaccinated – and boosted if eligible – to tour the Gilded Age landmarks. Starting Jan. 3, everyone 5 years and older must be fully vaccinated – meaning they’re two weeks past completing a two-dose vaccine series or getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And beginning Jan. 15, proof of a COVID booster shot will be required for all of those eligible. Vaccine recipients become eligible for a booster six months after their initial vaccination process. A negative COVID test will not be accepted as an alternative. Masks are also required at all times inside the mansions. Vaccine proof can come in the form of “various government applications or a physical vaccination record or photograph of it.” A photo ID must also be presented along with vaccine proof.  
NEWPORT, RI

