COVID-19 Surge Has Many Rethinking New Year’s Eve Plans, Venues Such As Navy Pier Emphasizing Safety Measures

NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) — Visitors to the iconic Newport Mansions in Rhode Island will soon need to be vaccinated – and boosted if eligible – to tour the Gilded Age landmarks. Starting Jan. 3, everyone 5 years and older must be fully vaccinated – meaning they’re two weeks past completing a two-dose vaccine series or getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And beginning Jan. 15, proof of a COVID booster shot will be required for all of those eligible. Vaccine recipients become eligible for a booster six months after their initial vaccination process. A negative COVID test will not be accepted as an alternative. Masks are also required at all times inside the mansions. Vaccine proof can come in the form of “various government applications or a physical vaccination record or photograph of it.” A photo ID must also be presented along with vaccine proof.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO