ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Surge Has Many Rethinking New Year's Eve Plans

By 8 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Year’s Eve was four days away Monday...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show Canceled Over COVID Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/KPIX) — San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday. The decision to cancel the show for the second year in a row was made after closely monitoring local health indicators and impacted public safety staffing levels, according to a press release. ALSO READ: Omicron-Fueled Surge Leading to Bay Area Business Closures, Event Cancellations The event normally draws hundreds of thousands of New Year’s revelers to the city’s waterfront. However, the announcement said enacting proactive measures to best protect San Franciscans and essential front-line workers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS New York

2022 Numerals Installed In Times Square For New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Times Square is almost ready for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Although festivities have been scaled back because of rising COVID numbers, the world-famous crystal ball and the numerals 2022 are ready to mark the start of the new year. The numbers will remain dark until the stroke of midnight Friday night.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Cbs 2
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Turnpike To Introduce 5% Toll Increase Starting This Weekend

By: Amanda Andrews/KDKA-TV HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems. The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike 576. While this is an increase, turnpike officials say this is the first time since 2016 the rate hike has been less than 6%. The Pennsylvania Turnpike’s rates have been rising steadily for more than 10 years to pay for construction and repair work along the roadways. “The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers,” officials said. A full list of all toll rates for the new year can be found here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

NYPD Cancels Scheduled Days Off For New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers will be ringing in the new year on the job. Due to COVID-related staffing shortages, the NYPD is canceling all scheduled days off for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. According to a departmental order shared with CBS2, all uniformed members who were scheduled to be off must now report to work.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy