Public Safety

Man arrested in death of woman found after fire, D.C. police say

By Martin Weil
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose burned body was found after a fire in October, D.C. police...

www.washingtonpost.com

The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
State
Washington State
#Police
cbslocal.com

Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Edgewood Road about 10:44 p.m. found the woman, who had been shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The shooting victim...
WDVM 25

Bristow man arrested after stabbing a woman at Leesburg Premium Outlets

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A 34-year-old Bristow man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old woman at the Leesburg Premium Outlets on Tuesday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. the Leesburg Police Department received a report that a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed at the outlets near suite 1173. The caller said the male suspect fled on […]
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Car In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a murder in North Philadelphia. Investigators found a 30-year-old man shot in a car near 16th and Susquehanna Streets just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. He died at the hospital about a half-hour later. Police believe the gunman shot the man at close range, hitting him in the chest and torso. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man charged after human remains found in NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – One man has been charged after partial human remains and personal items were found in Rutherford County, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Thomas Cooley, 34, is charged with murder, according to the Office. He was also charged with two...
FOX8 News

Man arrested after allegedly ramming into woman’s car, assaulting, stabbing man, Randolph County deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in a domestic situation in Trinity. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Loflin Hill Road in Trinity on Wednesday around 9 p.m. When they got there, they found three people with various injuries. According to deputies, Steven David LeGrand, 57, of Winston-Salem, rammed a woman’s vehicle with his […]
The Independent

Man arrested after fatal shooting released on bail

A man who was arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a man shot dead in front of his family has been released on bail, police said.Mark Hall was shot through the window of his family’s west Belfast home on Saturday.A 37-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on Thursday evening and released on Friday.Police believe two men armed with handguns carried out the shooting on Rodney Drive, firing at least seven shots.Mr Hall was known to police prior to his killing.Officers investigating the murder have urged anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Read More LadBaby makes chart history with fourth Christmas number oneLadBaby: From YouTube star to record-setting charts successCovid hospital admissions in London nearly double in a week, data shows
The Independent

Leicester stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies of stab injuries

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with stab injuries in a Leicester street.Police received a call at half past midnight on Monday from the East Midlands Ambulance Service who had been called to a report of a man in his 40s found in Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street.The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.On Monday evening two men aged 33 and 35, both from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody.A cordon is in...
Washington Post

Man fatally shot in Southeast Washington, D.C. police say

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 3:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE. Police identified the victim as Malcolm Turner, who they said had no fixed address. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at...
