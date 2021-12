The XXL Awards 2022 will kick off in the new year, and to celebrate the occasion, XXL has established an official board to choose who gets a trophy. The illustrious members of the XXL Awards Board include music industry executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, producers, DJs, publicists and some select veteran artists. Many of the board members grace the cover of XXL Magazine’s Winter 2021 issue. Artists were not asked or expected to take part in the covers, but the amazing Lil’ Kim wanted to show her entire support for XXL and the awards and graciously attended a NYC shoot. The covers were snapped by the beloved Travis Shinn, who shoots the XXL Freshmen Classes every year. Meet the XXL Awards Board members here.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO