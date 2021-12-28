Escaped inmate found near Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center

An inmate who walked away from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center Monday evening has been found, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).

HODGEN, Okla. — An inmate who walked away from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center Monday evening has been found, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).

Charles Buzzard, a 44-year-old Native American who is serving nine years for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender out of Delaware County, was not present during a count.

Staff located the escaped inmate east of the facility near railroad tracks shortly after they noticed he was missing.

Buzzard was taken back into custody without incident, and now faces additional charges related to his escape, ODOC said.

