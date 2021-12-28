ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind speed contributing to local fires’ spread

By Robert Hahn, Dani Birzer
COLORADO SPRINGS — With the Blodgett Peak Fire at 75% containment and the Jefferson County fire that spread today, it’s no surprise that wind speeds are a contributing factor.

FOX21 News’s Robert Hahn said, “Wind around the Blodgett Peak area will be breezy at times, so firefighters will continue to keep tabs on those wind speeds. Wind speeds should stay low enough that helicopters could continue to be utilized as needed.”

He said that considering that the fire is at 75% containment, he hopes that firefighters will be able to knock it down completely within the next day or so, despite its location.

The Jefferson County Oak fire shut down C-470 between Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling earlier today. The fire is continuing to burn with its size around 150 acres in the Ken Caryl Valley area. No structures have been burned at this time.

Firefighters and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to monitor the area for any sudden changes in condition.

There are no evacuations in place in the area, but to stay up to date on the Oak Fire’s status, click below.

