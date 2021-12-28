ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Garbage service provided by Waste Management impacted due to weather

 2 days ago

Garbage service provided by Waste Management will be impacted due to the weather, and there will be no pickup Tuesday morning, the City of Normandy Park announced.

Residential customer notification:

Attention Tuesday Residential Customers: Your services cannot be provided this week. Please pull carts from the curb and place them out on your next regular service day. We will collect materials missed during this delay – no extra charge.

Commercial customers notification:

Attention Commercial, Roll-off and Multifamily Customers: Your services cannot be provided today. We will resume collection when conditions allow.

Normandy Park, WA
