What is your toilet seat?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Laundry baskets are a solution by design, but sometimes pose their own problems. While they usually succeed in being a vessel for dirty clothes, remaining one that stays intact over time and doesn’t turn inconvenient is another story. Yes, hampers can shield the world from the consequences of our messier family dinners and toughest workouts, but can they promise not to snag our delicates in the meantime? There’s a lot to consider when choosing a laundry basket, especially if you’re particular about the treatment of your linens or basket aesthetic is important to you. While wicker baskets offer attractive storage, they aren’t usually the best for holding finer fabrics. And those foldable, portable, mesh guys we know from college dorm days? They seem to collapse every chance they get, spilling their guts and your investment basics all over your floor. I digress. But I’m also just getting started, because we went ahead and gave a range of laundry baskets and hampers the ol’ college try, from those with handles and hangers to those with wheels and wall-mounting. We found the best of the best — the laundry hampers that work for what you need and are well constructed, thoughtfully designed, safe on most fabrics, and easy on the eyes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO