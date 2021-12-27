ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 50 Best Podcasts of 2021

By EHRP Team
Economic Hardship Reporting Project
Economic Hardship Reporting Project
 4 days ago

Going for Broke with Ray Suarez was recently named one of the 50 best podcasts of 2021 in The Atlantic. Here’s what Laura Jane Standley and Eric McQuade wrote about our podcast:. Google Ray Suarez and his extensive broadcast résumé will pop up: an Al Jazeera...

economichardship.org

Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Governing Board

Bruce Morrow has over 25 years of fundraising and nonprofit management experience. He is Senior Director, Institutional Giving, at GLAAD, and is on the board of Girls Write Now. He has also worked with Girl Scouts of the USA and Teachers & Writers Collaborative. Duy Linh Tu. Duy Linh Tu...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc27 News

Amanda Gorman writes end-of-year poem, ‘New Day’s Lyric’

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman is ending her extraordinary year on a hopeful note. The 23-year-old poet, whose reading of her own “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration made her an international sensation, posted a new work and accompanying video Wednesday on Instagram to mark the end of 2021. “New Day’s […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Economic Hardship Reporting Project

ABOUT

The aim of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project (EHRP) is to change the national conversation around poverty and economic insecurity. The journalism we commission—from narrative features and photo essays to documentary films—puts a human face on financial instability.

 http://economichardship.org/

