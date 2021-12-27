ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Notre Dame QB Book struggles in first NFL start

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
 2 days ago
It was not the best start to former Irish quarterback Ian Book’s NFL career. In fact, he most likely would take a do-over. In a very uninspiring performance, Book did not lead the New Orleans Saint to the end zone.

The first start saw Book complete 60% of his passes (12/20) but for just 138-yards while throwing two interceptions, his second pass was a pick-6 unfortunately. He was sacked eight times for negative 54-yards and only ended up with 6-yards rushing on three carries.

The emergency quarterback was pressed into action due to regular starter Jamies Winston’s season being over due to injury and Taysom Hill being in the COVID-19 protocol.

There hopefully will be better days for Book in the NFL, but this one will sting for a few days.

