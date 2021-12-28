Christian Wood Hit a Fan With an Errant Pass, Offered Her Tickets to Apologize

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 123-99. The Hornets had a balanced scoring attack with all five starters scoring in double-figures while the Rockets tried to attack the fans by throwing balls into the stands. Or at least that's what Christian Wood did late in the second quarter as an errant outlet pass sailed into the crowd and nailed a fan in the head.

Luckily, she appeared to be OK. And Wood went on Instagram after the game and offered her tickets to any Rockets game as a way of apologizing.

As always, this is a good reminder to keep your head on a swivel at all times. Even though you're much less likely to get hit by a foul ball at a basketball game than a baseball game, it can still happen. Especially, in Charlotte.