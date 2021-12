HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first wave of cold air will come on Tuesday, as low pressure pushes out of Colorado into Southeast Nebraska. No precipitation is expected but a cold front will sweep through, allowing highs for the day to come in the late morning to early afternoon before temperatures hold steady then begin to fall. Winds will shift to the northwest and turn brisk gusting to 35 mph. It will be a chilly one Tuesday evening with eventual lows falling into the low teens. Wednesday will be chilly with afternoon highs staying in the upper 20s with a brief bump into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO