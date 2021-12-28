ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. Tokyo and Seoul declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.
STOCKS
Reuters

Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher on Thursday after fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. The rally also bolstered gains for oil, while...
STOCKS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Stocks open slightly higher; S&P 500, Dow hover near records

Stocks are opening with slight gains on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovering just above the latest record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading, led by gains in banks, health care and industrial companies, and the Dow was up 0.5%. Technology stocks lagged the rest of the market, and the Nasdaq was little changed. European markets were also modestly higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 1.54%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Gets Year-End Boost from U.S. Record Close

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning, getting a small boost as its U.S. counterparts hit another record close as volumes remained light in the last few trading days of 2021. Japan’s Nikkei 225 inched down 0.09% by 9:06 PM ET (2:06 AM GMT) while...
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Stocks Rise In Year-end Trading

European stock markets rose slightly Thursday in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant dominates sentiment. Asia's main indices ended mixed, while Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a big winner with a 23-percent jump to its share price on its Hong Kong debut. Wall Street had steadied Wednesday, as...
STOCKS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Stocks trade higher, helped by travel, energy companies

Stocks were modestly higher Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data on the jobs front. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes fresh coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed going into the new year, even as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, after edging 0.1%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SenseTime shares rise in Hong Kong debut

Shares of SenseTime Group Inc. rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the Chinese artificial-intelligence company raised 5.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($711.8 million) in an initial public offering despite its blacklisting by the U.S.
MARKETS
The Independent

FTSE pulls back from 22-month high as other markets lift

The FTSE 100 recoiled from its pandemic highs on Thursday despite broadly positive sentiment among most other major markets.Traders were more positive with FTSE 250 firms, which held marginally higher, and the junior AIM as the main index lost pace gradually throughout a quiet trading session.The FTSE 100 ended the day 17.68p, or 0.24%, lower at 7,403.01p.Sentiment was positive elsewhere but failed to provide a major lift in London as investors and traders took stock after Wednesday’s increase.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity likely flat - Reuters poll

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely neither grew nor shrunk in December, a Reuters poll showed, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to fall to 50 in December, from...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Austria set to be Europe’s top stock market as banks rally

Austria’s main stock market index is set to be the top performing Western European benchmark of the year. index has gained 38.8% through midday Thursday. Circuit board maker AT&S. ATS,. -2.59%. has jumped 66%, followed closely by the country’s banks, Erste Group. EBS,. +0.32%. , BAWAG. BG,. +0.74%
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS

