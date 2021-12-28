Will Kunkel & Julian Council discuss Panthers offensive line
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Matt Rhule may think Brady Christensen has short arms, but according to Pro Football Focus , he was their second-best pass blocker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Taylor Moton was the best.)
How can the Panthers fix their biggest problem up front? Julian Council and I took a look at the Panthers’ offensive line.
