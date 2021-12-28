Will Kunkel & Julian Council discuss Panthers offensive line

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Matt Rhule may think Brady Christensen has short arms, but according to Pro Football Focus , he was their second-best pass blocker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Taylor Moton was the best.)

How can the Panthers fix their biggest problem up front? Julian Council and I took a look at the Panthers’ offensive line.

More from CSL

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.