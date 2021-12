Jujutsu Kaisen turned quite a few heads within the anime community with the arrival of the first season from the prolific studio known as MAPPA, introducing fans to Yuji Itadori and his fellow students that make up Jujutsu Tech. One of the biggest fights of season one didn't even involve Yuji himself, as fans of the series at RE: Anime have taken the opportunity to recreate one of the hardest hitting battles of the Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event that saw Itadori and his fellow classmates battling against their rivals in a fellow Jujutsu high school.

COMICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO