FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 280.12 million, death toll at 5,701,788

(Reuters) - More than 280.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,701,788 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 819,421 52,375,625 25.08

India 479,997 34,793,333 3.55

Brazil 618,484 22,239,436 29.53

United Kingdom 148,003 12,209,991 22.27

Russia 603,324 10,415,230 41.76

Turkey 81,698 9,329,961 9.92

France 122,898 9,146,451 18.35

Germany 110,541 7,011,390 13.33

Iran 131,434 6,186,729 16.07

Italy 136,753 5,678,112 22.63

Spain 88,887 5,585,054 18.99

Argentina 117,035 5,460,042 26.3

Colombia 129,761 5,124,690 26.14

Indonesia 144,063 4,261,879 5.38

Poland 94,365 4,054,865 24.85

Mexico 298,777 3,951,003 23.68

Ukraine 94,971 3,646,988 21.28

South Africa 90,829 3,417,236 15.72

Netherlands 20,728 3,076,442 12.03

Philippines 51,200 2,838,640 4.8

Malaysia 31,334 2,741,179 9.94

Czech Republic 35,805 2,447,758 33.68

Peru 202,524 2,279,299 62.07

Thailand 21,598 2,212,407 3.11

Iraq 24,139 2,092,650 6.28

Belgium 28,149 2,038,111 24.62

Canada 30,131 1,945,754 8.13

Romania 58,575 1,803,311 30.09

Chile 39,034 1,800,280 20.84

Japan 18,399 1,732,158 1.45

Vietnam 31,214 1,651,673 3.27

Bangladesh 28,060 1,583,253 1.74

Israel 8,232 1,360,098 9.27

Pakistan 28,909 1,293,715 1.36

Serbia 12,621 1,291,718 18.07

Portugal 18,890 1,286,119 18.37

Sweden 15,265 1,273,313 15

Austria 13,650 1,266,103 15.44

Switzerland 11,733 1,257,529 13.78

Hungary 38,743 1,245,319 39.63

Greece 20,496 1,084,153 19.1

Jordan 12,518 1,054,892 12.57

Kazakhstan 12,977 986,199 7.1

Cuba 8,320 964,729 7.34

Morocco 14,832 956,410 4.12

Georgia 13,583 925,354 36.45

Nepal 11,586 827,522 4.12

Slovakia 16,445 826,850 30.19

United Arab Emirates 2,159 753,065 2.24

Bulgaria 30,574 734,720 43.52

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.