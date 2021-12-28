ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 280.12 million, death toll at 5,701,788

By Lynx Insight Service
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2z1M_0dXByDQh00

(Reuters) - More than 280.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,701,788 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 819,421 52,375,625 25.08

India 479,997 34,793,333 3.55

Brazil 618,484 22,239,436 29.53

United Kingdom 148,003 12,209,991 22.27

Russia 603,324 10,415,230 41.76

Turkey 81,698 9,329,961 9.92

France 122,898 9,146,451 18.35

Germany 110,541 7,011,390 13.33

Iran 131,434 6,186,729 16.07

Italy 136,753 5,678,112 22.63

Spain 88,887 5,585,054 18.99

Argentina 117,035 5,460,042 26.3

Colombia 129,761 5,124,690 26.14

Indonesia 144,063 4,261,879 5.38

Poland 94,365 4,054,865 24.85

Mexico 298,777 3,951,003 23.68

Ukraine 94,971 3,646,988 21.28

South Africa 90,829 3,417,236 15.72

Netherlands 20,728 3,076,442 12.03

Philippines 51,200 2,838,640 4.8

Malaysia 31,334 2,741,179 9.94

Czech Republic 35,805 2,447,758 33.68

Peru 202,524 2,279,299 62.07

Thailand 21,598 2,212,407 3.11

Iraq 24,139 2,092,650 6.28

Belgium 28,149 2,038,111 24.62

Canada 30,131 1,945,754 8.13

Romania 58,575 1,803,311 30.09

Chile 39,034 1,800,280 20.84

Japan 18,399 1,732,158 1.45

Vietnam 31,214 1,651,673 3.27

Bangladesh 28,060 1,583,253 1.74

Israel 8,232 1,360,098 9.27

Pakistan 28,909 1,293,715 1.36

Serbia 12,621 1,291,718 18.07

Portugal 18,890 1,286,119 18.37

Sweden 15,265 1,273,313 15

Austria 13,650 1,266,103 15.44

Switzerland 11,733 1,257,529 13.78

Hungary 38,743 1,245,319 39.63

Greece 20,496 1,084,153 19.1

Jordan 12,518 1,054,892 12.57

Kazakhstan 12,977 986,199 7.1

Cuba 8,320 964,729 7.34

Morocco 14,832 956,410 4.12

Georgia 13,583 925,354 36.45

Nepal 11,586 827,522 4.12

Slovakia 16,445 826,850 30.19

United Arab Emirates 2,159 753,065 2.24

Bulgaria 30,574 734,720 43.52

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Bulgaria#Factbox#Eikon
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
Washington Post

Israel bans travel to the United States and Canada amid omicron fears

TEL AVIV — Israel on Monday barred travel to 10 new countries, including the United States, Canada and Germany, as its total number of omicron cases reached 175 and the prime minister warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus had already arrived. Israel’s updated “red list” now also...
WORLD
Reuters

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe,...
WORLD
Gephardt Daily

Israel bans travel to U.S., several other nations due to Omicron COVID-19 surges

Dec. 20 (UPI) — Top Israeli government officials agreed on Monday to start banning citizens from traveling to the United States and nine other countries, beginning this week, due to the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Cabinet voted to add...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy