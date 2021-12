Are the Miami Dolphins for real? We are about to find out. The Dolphins extended their remarkable seven-game winning streak Monday night at the expense of the New Orleans Covid-19s, 20-3. The team formerly known as the Saints was so ravaged by the pandemic that their offensive line and linebackers had to be introduced before the game - to each other – and their offense was led by a fourth-string quarterback who didn’t have a playbook. He had a crib sheet.

