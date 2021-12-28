ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Grass fire in Ken Caryl shuts down part of C-470

By Sean O'Donnell
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grass fire in the Ken Caryl area of Jefferson County forced the sheriff’s office to evacuate an apartment complex and CDOT to close part of C-470 temporarily.

Above you can find pictures from the scene. Latest updates: Grass fire in Ken Caryl .

