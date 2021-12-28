No garbage or recycling pick-up for Seattle on Tuesday

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities announced there will be no residential or commercial garbage, recycling or food and waste pick-up in Seattle on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Due to the significant snow and ice that remains on residential streets, collection could not be conducted safely without a risk to public safety, staff and property.

This service cancellation will have the following impacts:

Monday customers will be serviced next week on Monday Jan. 3.

Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday, if conditions allow.

Wednesday and Thursday customers will serviced as scheduled this Thursday and Friday, if conditions allow.

Friday customers will need to be delayed to next Friday, Jan. 7, due to the January 1 holiday which falls on Saturday.

Essential commercial customers will continue to be serviced this week.

SPU transfer stations and household hazardous material locations will be open normal hours on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Any customers that are missed this week will be allowed to put out double amount their normal amount of garbage at no additional charge on their next collection day.

