Cruising Twitter Tuesday night while my son was destroying everything in his reach, I saw the news about John Madden’s passing. I’m guessing people under 30 only know Madden from the video game franchise, but John Madden was my Troy Aikman or Tony Romo—he was calling the big game every single week along with his partner Pat Summerall, the Joe Buck of that time period.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO