PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department is reporting its first confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant. One male from Groves and another from Port Arthur have tested positive for the omicron variant, according to a City of Port Arthur press release. The Groves resident is in the 65-70 age range, and the Port Arthur resident is in the 40-44 age range.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO