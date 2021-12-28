ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Webcast with Stephanie Barichello

By Stephanie Barichello
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow arrives by midday Tuesday and lasts...

www.fox6now.com

masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Dangerous Windchill's For New Years & A Winter Storm To Our South

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone. Freezing drizzle and flurries are still coming down, out there tonight... as well as foggy conditions developing. Slick spots and visibility impacts are expected through the rest of the overnight, and make sure to take it slow for any overnight travel.
WYFF4.com

Wet weather continues today

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch your full forecast above. Still a few lingering downpours producing occasional heavy rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and remaining warm & muggy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances ranging between 40 to 50%. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT |...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
