ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Local pediatricians seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases

westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Kelley said that with most children home for...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatricians#Classroom#Home#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJBF

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising as Omicron variant spreads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Positive COVID-19 in-patient cases increased substantially over the holiday weekend at one local hospital and doubled in the past few weeks. Health experts report a rise in coronavirus cases all over the CSRA and most likely it’s due to the recent Omicron variant. “We had not seen an increase until just […]
AUGUSTA, GA
altoday.com

Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Alabama is seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation. Fifty-two of the state’s 67 counties are now showing high levels of community transmission, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. During the last week, 18.2% of COVID-19 tests in the state have come back as positive.
ALABAMA STATE
abc57.com

Local hospitals seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind --- Hospitals across both Michigan and Indiana, including local hospitals hit hard by the pandemic again. Beds are filling up and staff are overwhelmed, and officials believe the more contagious Omicron variant coupled with post-holiday gatherings could only make things worse. Nearly 3,000 Hoosiers are currently...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy