Bucs improve to 5-1 with a win over Riverside
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur put another win in the column on Monday night as it took down Riverside.
The Bucs went on a 7-0 scoring run to start the first quarter.
That gave BU the security it needed when the Warriors fought back.
Buckhannon-Upshur kept a 15-9 lead after one quarter and led 26-15 at the halftime break.
Harrison Walker showed off his range with multiple threes in the first half and 17 points between the first two quarters.
BUHS beat Riverside 64-47.
