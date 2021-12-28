Bucs improve to 5-1 with a win over Riverside

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur put another win in the column on Monday night as it took down Riverside.

The Bucs went on a 7-0 scoring run to start the first quarter.

That gave BU the security it needed when the Warriors fought back.

Buckhannon-Upshur kept a 15-9 lead after one quarter and led 26-15 at the halftime break.

Harrison Walker showed off his range with multiple threes in the first half and 17 points between the first two quarters.

BUHS beat Riverside 64-47.

