Buckhannon, WV

Bucs improve to 5-1 with a win over Riverside

By Abbie Backenstoe
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uikoy_0dXBvUnV00

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur put another win in the column on Monday night as it took down Riverside.

The Bucs went on a 7-0 scoring run to start the first quarter.

That gave BU the security it needed when the Warriors fought back.

Buckhannon-Upshur kept a 15-9 lead after one quarter and led 26-15 at the halftime break.

Harrison Walker showed off his range with multiple threes in the first half and 17 points between the first two quarters.

BUHS beat Riverside 64-47.

Basketball
City
Sports
Basketball
Sports
