Caller tells Congresswoman Debbie Dingell he hopes her family dies in front of her

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) shared an abusive voicemail with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday during a segment on the hostile work environment in Congress. “You ought to get the fuck off the planet, you fucking foul bitch,” an angry male caller barked. “They ought to fucking try you for treason, bitch. … I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God, if you’ve got any children, they die in your face.” "It's pretty toxic, there's no question about it," GOP Rep. Fred Upton discusses the hostility on Capitol Hill with Democratic colleague Rep. Debbie Dingell. "I've...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO