Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

The FTSE 100 recoiled from its pandemic highs on Thursday despite broadly positive sentiment among most other major markets.Traders were more positive with FTSE 250 firms, which held marginally higher, and the junior AIM as the main index lost pace gradually throughout a quiet trading session.The FTSE 100 ended the day 17.68p, or 0.24%, lower at 7,403.01p.Sentiment was positive elsewhere but failed to provide a major lift in London as investors and traders took stock after Wednesday’s increase.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back...

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO