Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on...

Frankfort Times

Global stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. London and Frankfurt opened lower and Tokyo and Seoul also declined. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.
STOCKS
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
Reuters

Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher on Thursday after fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. The rally also bolstered gains for oil, while...
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Stocks Rise In Year-end Trading

European stock markets rose slightly Thursday in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant dominates sentiment. Asia's main indices ended mixed, while Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a big winner with a 23-percent jump to its share price on its Hong Kong debut. Wall Street had steadied Wednesday, as...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes fresh coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed going into the new year, even as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, after edging 0.1%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SenseTime shares rise in Hong Kong debut

Shares of SenseTime Group Inc. rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the Chinese artificial-intelligence company raised 5.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($711.8 million) in an initial public offering despite its blacklisting by the U.S.
MARKETS
The Independent

FTSE pulls back from 22-month high as other markets lift

The FTSE 100 recoiled from its pandemic highs on Thursday despite broadly positive sentiment among most other major markets.Traders were more positive with FTSE 250 firms, which held marginally higher, and the junior AIM as the main index lost pace gradually throughout a quiet trading session.The FTSE 100 ended the day 17.68p, or 0.24%, lower at 7,403.01p.Sentiment was positive elsewhere but failed to provide a major lift in London as investors and traders took stock after Wednesday’s increase.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity likely flat - Reuters poll

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely neither grew nor shrunk in December, a Reuters poll showed, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to fall to 50 in December, from...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Austria set to be Europe’s top stock market as banks rally

Austria’s main stock market index is set to be the top performing Western European benchmark of the year. index has gained 38.8% through midday Thursday. Circuit board maker AT&S. ATS,. -2.59%. has jumped 66%, followed closely by the country’s banks, Erste Group. EBS,. +0.32%. , BAWAG. BG,. +0.74%
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE reaches 22-month high in post-Christmas bounce

The FTSE 100 mustered a post-Christmas bounce on Wednesday, as stock markets in London opened for the first time since Friday’s half-day trading.The market pushed to a 22-month high early in the day, briefly hitting 7,457.14 as fears over the Omicron strain of Covid-19 ease.Markets took a tumble earlier this month when it looked like the new strain might blow the global economic recovery from the pandemic off course.But despite record new Covid cases in the UK, the FTSE appears to have left its Omicron blues behind, and has now reversed all its pandemic losses.It closed up 0.7%, or 48.59,...
BUSINESS

