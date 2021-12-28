ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New Orleans Saints 3

By Kenny Rosarion, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist

If winning seven straight games says something, winning Monday night was the easiest of them all. New Orleans was decimated by COVID. Ian Book could still be playing and not denting this defense. The Dolphins took care of business and kept the season moving .

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist

It’s been a long, arduous journey, but the Dolphins have finally rebounded from their 1-7 start and are in possession of a winning record. Say whatever you want about this team’s poor start, and the caliber of opponents and quarterbacks they have played during this seven-game winning streak, but no matter how you slice it this rebound from being terrible to playoff contender is impressive.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

This appears to be the formula for the Dolphins right now. Let the defense dominate, don’t make (too many) mistakes on offense while creating just enough plays. What a remarkable turnaround to go from seven straight losses to seven consecutive wins , but now come the true tests after beating this COVID-depleted New Orleans team. Miami has to come through at the Tennessee Titans (10-5) and in a home finale against the New England Patriots (9-6) to secure this playoff berth.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

The Dolphins, fueled by a first-half pick-six and an overpowering defense, now head to Nashville to face ex-Miami QB Ryan Tannehill and the Titans and try clearing the biggest hurdle between them and a miraculous playoff berth.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor

In a game where the Dolphins’ coaches, already extremely conservative with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the win streak against uniformly bad teams, looked almost fearful of how the Saints defensive line was dominating the Dolphins front, a pick-six and a dominant defense was enough to get the Dolphins in position to make the playoffs with two more wins. The insurance drive by Tua and Co. to make it 17-3 may have been the best by the team this season, considering the opposing defense and site.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#New Orleans#Titans#American Football#Covid#Dolphins Columnist#The New England Patriots#Assistant Sports Editor#Tua And Co
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 16, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
NFL
The Phinsider

Monday Night Football- Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins did what most of the NFL world, including our very own fans, did not believe they could do. They climbed out of the deepest of holes after going only 1 and 7 in their first 8 games fighting all the way back to .500. Now that they have fought and scraped their way back to 7 and 7 it’s time to make a push for the next goal, making the playoffs. I am sure we will say this each week as long as the team continues to win but this is the biggest game for this team in a very long time.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy