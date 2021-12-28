ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Man fatally shot in Suffolk, police investigate

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBebR_0dXBu51c00

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday evening.

Officials were notified of a shooting at 8:50 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of North Capital Street in the Jericho area of Suffolk.

Demonz Markese Wilson, age 3,1 was found dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Shooting#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy