ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Dolphins top New Orleans Saints on 'Monday Night Football' for seventh consecutive win

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

With two more wins, the Miami Dolphins would complete the improbable rise.

Miami won its seventh consecutive game, thrashing the New Orleans Saints, 20-3, on "Monday Night Football" at the Superdome.

The result was never in question.

Miami's defense was utterly dominant. Fourth-string Saints quarterback Ian Book never stood a chance.

New Orleans entered the game with 22 players on the NFL's COVID-19 list.

It was an impossible task.

Miami (8-7) would be in the NFL playoffs if the season ended Monday night.

If the Dolphins can win at Tennessee and at home against the Patriots, they will complete one of the greatest regular-season finishes in NFL history.

Miami is the first team to ever have seven straight losses and seven straight wins in the same season. Why not the Dolphins?

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Surging Miami Dolphins move into AFC wild-card spot

NFL WEEK 16 WINNERS, LOSERS: Josh Allen's Bills on track to win AFC East, WFT embarrassed by Cowboys

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

TUA'S SIGNIFICANT STRETCH

Before the game, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young said on ESPN that he believes Tua Tagovailoa can be a "good" and "stabilizing" quarterback.

Young added: "Can he be great? I don't know."

That's what the Dolphins hope to find out over the final three games of the season.

The stakes are raised. The defensive competition is much better.

In this game, Tagovailoa had his moments, but was not "great."

Tagovailoa made a poor decision and a poor throw on a ball that was intercepted in the third quarter. He stepped up nicely into the pocket but forced a deep ball to Mack Hollins that was overthrown. Tua had Jaylen Waddle open.

Conversely, Tua later struck on a 40-yard pass play to Hollins that set up a touchdown run (technically a 1-yard pass) by Waddle for a 17-3 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMkeE_0dXBu2NR00
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass against the Saints. Butch Dill, AP

Look, the Dolphins offensive formula has been to limit mistakes and play to the strength of the team, which is the defense.

But Tagovailoa entered the game with only nine passing plays that resulted in gains of 30 or more yards all season, and four passing plays of more than 40 yards.

When the Dolphins make the eventual decision they will need to make about Tagovailoa, they will ponder this important factor: Does he have the arm to drive the ball down the field as often as is required of a championship quarterback?

In this game, Tua completed 73 percent of his passes and posted a 93.1 rating. He averaged 7.6 yards per attempt, a number boosted by the big throw to Hollins.

OFFENSIVE LINE WOES

The Dolphins had been makings some small steps in the right direction along the offensive line, particularly in pass protection.

Enter Cameron Jordan. And Marcus Davenport.

The Saints have some beasts along the defensive front and as could easily have been forecast, they gave Miami's offensive line problems.

In the first half, Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson were each involved in a sack of Tua Tagovailoa. Later in the half, Jesse Davis was beaten for a sack.

Also in the first half, Eichenberg, Jackson and Michael Deiter were all called for holding.

The Dolphins were able to gain a small bit of offensive traction against subpar opponents, but sledding against New Orleans, Tennessee and New England always figured to be more of a challenge.

WADDLE, WADDLE

If and when Jaylen Waddle breaks Anquan Boldin's record of 101 catches as a rookie, I propose he do the "Waddle Waddle" celebration, regardless of its a touchdown.

Most observers feel the "Waddle Waddle" should be reserved for touchdowns, but it says here that an abbreviated version of the maneuver should even be permitted for certain key third-down conversions.

Time after time after time, Tagovailoa went to Waddle on third down and he came through. Waddle had 10 catches for 92 yards.

Looks, Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are Pro Bowlers as rookies.

And Waddle's former teammate, DeVonta Smith, is having a very good season for the Eagles. But it cannot be said that drafting Waddle at 6 was a mistake. Instead, it can be said that moving down to 12 and back up to 6 from 3 was the right move.

Waddle is now second only to Boldin, and on pace to break his record.

Now, if Miami can only find a way to hit Waddle on a few deeper passes. And if Waddle can find a way to break a short slant for say, a 70-yard gain. It just hasn't happened yet.

DOMINANT DEFENSE CONTINUES

Look, the Dolphins were facing the Saints' fourth-string quarterback, Ian Book.

But they were as dominant as expected.

Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer did a nice job of mixing blitzes with what appeared to be blitzes and instead resulted in dropping defenders.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker picked up first-half sacks. So too did Xavien Howard and Raekwon Davis (half sack apiece). In the third quarter, it was Brandon Jones with yet another sack.

By midway through the fourth quarter, the Dolphins had racked up eight sacks.

The biggest defensive play of the first half was turned in by cornerback Nik Needham, who intercepted Book for a Pick 6 touchdown on Book's first drive. A tipped pass by Andrew Van Ginkel contributed to the interception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5eQ2_0dXBu2NR00
Dolphins free safety Nik Needham celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown. Butch Dill, AP

Ogbah is an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Dolphins will want to re-sign him. Needham, one of the lowest players on Miami and an absolute gem of a signing as an unrestricted free agent, is a restricted free agent.

It seems there is no way Miami lets Needham get away.

New Orleans began this game 0-for-12 on third down. Through three quarters, they had a total of 7 first downs. There was never a feeling they were in any way a threat.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins top New Orleans Saints on 'Monday Night Football' for seventh consecutive win

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RNB Cincy 100.3

Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle, Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver [Photos]

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphin’s Wide Receiver has made record history. Straight from Alabama, Waddle was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL. Prior to beating the New Orleans saints, Waddle missed the Dolphins’ previous game due to COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for […]
NFL
BamaCentral

Jaylen Waddle is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

It was another big week for former Alabama players in the NFL from Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith's both coming up huge in the Eagles' win over the Giants to Damien Harris' three touchdowns for the Patriots to CJ Mosley's 10 tackles in the Jets' win to Trevon Diggs bringing in his 11th interception for the Cowboys. Herbert Jones also had another solid week for the Pelicans in the NBA.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Monday Night Football#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New Orleans Saints#Patriots#Afc East#Wft#Pro Football Hall#Espn
Fox News

Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night, becoming the first NFL team to win seven straight games after losing seven in a row. Nik Needham...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
On3.com

Stefon Diggs reveals bold promise from Trevon Diggs before Cowboys win

Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback, just keeps getting better, and on Sunday he notched his 11th interception of the 2021 season — and, according to his brother Stefon, he called his shot. The interceptions are starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection,...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

329K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy