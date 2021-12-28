ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hBg1_0dXBu0bz00
1 of 8

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Dolphins defense that intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times was probably enough to push Miami’s winning streak to seven games.

Miami also got a big lift from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle to outclass New Orleans on both sides of the ball.

Waddle caught 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown in his return from the COVID-19 list, and the Dolphins beat the short-handed Saints 20-3 on Monday night, becoming the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row.

“This team stuck together, really the entire year,” said third-year Miami coach Brian Flores, who improved to 19-7 in games played after October. “Obviously, we dealt with a lot of adversity early in the year. It revealed a lot — revealed the character of the guys in our locker room.

“Our guys kept fighting, they kept sticking together, they worked hard,” Flores added.

Nik Needham intercepted Book and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams — along with Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas — in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC.

Book started for the Saints (7-8) because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill and veteran backup Trevor Siemian.

“Rookie quarterback — we mixed up some looks on him,” Needham said. “Had him a little confused out there and I think that played a big part.”

With the Saints’ offensive line missing three starters, including both tackles, Book completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards.

“Just keeping him upright tonight was a challenge,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “The first interception was a throw he’ll want back, but that’s a tough position for him to be in.”

The Saints’ defense helped keep the game within reach until Waddle scored on a 1-yard shovel pass from Tua Tagovailoa to make it 17-3 with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa, who entered the game with an NFL best 69.9% completion rate, connected on 19 of 26 passes (73.1%) for 198 yards and the short TD. He also was intercepted by Marshon Lattimore.

THE WADDLE EFFECT

Waddle missed Miami’s previous game because of a positive COVID-19 test. He has 96 catches this season, eclipsing New Orleans’ Michael Thomas for the second-most receptions by a rookie, and leaving him five short of Anquan Boldin’s rookie record of 101 catches in 2003.

Waddle said “it’ll obviously be pretty cool” if he breaks the record.

“The NFL is a special league, so anything in this league, to have a record is always big,” he said.

BOOK’S OPENING

Book got a roar of encouragement from the crowd when he first took the field and and Saints fans were cheering again two plays later when he completed his first career pass. Then they let out a collective gasp on his second pass — Needham’s pick-6.

Needham said a “max blitz” helped set up his first interception for a score at any level of football.

“We knew the ball had to come out quick so I was just staring at the quarterback and right when he said, ‘Hut,’ he was looking at the slot,” Needham recalled. “I think the ball got tipped and it landed right in my hands.”

Book’s next two series also lasted three plays each and ended on sacks. New Orleans didn’t get a first down until the second quarter. That drive lasted five plays.

The Saints finally moved the ball on their fifth series, needing just four plays to pick up three first downs. A roughing-the-passer penalty on a 12-yard completion to Alvin Kamara moved New Orleans to the Miami 23, setting up Brett Maher’s field goal to make it 10-3.

“Personally I got a lot to get better at,” Book said. “There’s things in my mind already that I want back but it felt good to be out there.”

Cam Jordan’s second sack of the game in the final minute of the second quarter forced Miami to try a 59-yard field goal, which Jason Sanders missed, keeping the Saints’ deficit at one touchdown at halftime.

SUPERLATIVES

The Dolphins’ eight sacks tied a team record for a game. They became the first team in the Super Bowl era to have that many sacks, score a defensive TD and hold an opponent under 200 total yards while allowing no TDs or third-down conversions. The Saints went 0 for 12 on third down.

INJURIES/COVID-19

Dolphins: Miami went into the game missing seven players because of COVID-19.

Saints: In addition to having 16 players removed from the active roster by positive COVID-19 tests, New Orleans scratched starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who was not yet ready to return from a knee injury that also kept him out the previous week. Reserve right tackle Caleb Benenoch was treated on the field for an injury in the fourth quarter. Receiver Tre’Quan Smith left the game with a chest injury.

Dolphins: Visit Tennessee on Sunday before closing out the regular season at home against AFC East rival New England.

Saints: Host NFC South foe Carolina on Sunday before traveling to Atlanta to end the regular season.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans Saints

The Miami Dolphins’ transformation from an NFL doormat to legitimate playoff contender is complete. Miami, which began this season 1-7, is in possession of a winning record courtesy of Monday night’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, putting Brian Flores’ team in position to qualify for the postseason if Miami (8-7) can win its final two games of the regular season.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins' Defense Ends The Saints' Season

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. The Saints were down both QB Taysom Hill and QB Trevor Siemian, who were victims of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their absence, the team started QB Ian Book under center against the Miami Dolphins. Book had some positives on his collegiate prospect profile, most notably that his 84 QBR ranked in the 85th percentile among all QB prospects and his athleticism (4.7, 40-yard dash, 80th percentile). The Saints, however, had no intention to play football. An uninspired game plan was called by head coach Sean Payton, resulting in a lackluster 20-3 loss by the Saints. The Saints’ defense has punched well above their weight class this year and it’s a shame to see the lack of creativity on offense. Hopefully, the Saints can make some noise next season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Jaylen Waddle
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Saints#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy