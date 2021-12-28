ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draya Michele Pleas For Her Savage X Fenty Brand Deal Back, Says She's Grown Since Tory & Megan Comments

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie company has had a constant roster of famous faces repping it since its 2018 inception, but RiRi hasn't hesitated to cut people's brand deals when they step out of line, including Draya Michele, who was seemingly dropped back in 2020 following problematic comments she made on...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

