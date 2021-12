Though there was much hoopla about Lenoir getting a furniture factory in 1889, the reality was that for over a decade, the town failed to do much with it. After a year of running the facility, J.M. Bernhardt left as president to pursue other interests, including building Blowing Rock’s Green Park Inn. The output was sporadic. Workers were laid off for months at a time. New management teams including two sets of brothers leased the factory but they could not make a go of the effort. It finally took Lenoir’s patriarch, George Washington Finley Harper and his son to take the reins and finally keep the operation running.

