Just a couple months ago, the Miami Dolphins looked like they had no shot at making the playoffs. Entering November, Miami was 1-7 and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was dealing with numerous injuries, but Brian Flores’ squad flipped a switch and are now on the brink of doing something no team has ever done. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins could become the first team in NFL history to reach the playoffs after losing seven of their first eight games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO