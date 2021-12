MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Depending on the way you look at, West Virginia either put a disastrous finish to its 2021 season or got off to a dismal start in its 2022 season as it was manhandled by a bigger, more physical Minnesota team from the Big Ten in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, 18-6. The Golden Gophers finished their season with a 9-4 record by controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, constantly pressuring quarterback Jarret Doege, who never had a fighting chance.

