5 killed, officer injured in Colorado shooting spree
Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.
Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0