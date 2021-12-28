ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Dotson, Brisker sitting out bowl game

 2 days ago
Penn State will be without two more players for the Nittany Lions’ Outback Bowl matchup with Arkansas on Jan. 1.

Star wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker both announced Monday that they will forgo playing in the game on Saturday to prepare for April’s NFL Draft.

Both announcements were made on the players’ Twitter accounts.

“It’s been nothing but special to wear the Blue & White these past four years,” Dotson wrote on Twitter. “I will forever be thankful for the love Happy Valley has shown me and the people it has been brought into my life.”

Dotson finished the season with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. He leaves Penn State second in career catches (183) and touchdowns (25) and fourth in yardage (2,757). He set a single-game record for receiving yards against Maryland this season with 242 yards in Penn State’s 34-14 victory.

Brisker, a transfer from Lackawanna College, played the 2021 season as a super senior. He finished his career playing in 34 games over three season, recording 152 tackles and five interceptions.

Brisker earned second-team AP All-American honors.

Dotson and Brisker join linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks who announced earlier that they would not play in the bowl game.

Sports
