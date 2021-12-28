ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong Apple Daily founder and staff face new sedition charge

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong prosecutors on Tuesday filed a “seditious publications” charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub. Lai, 74, the founder of...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
WOKV

Hong Kong university removes Tiananmen massacre statue

HONG KONG — (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre was removed by workers early Thursday over the objections of its creator from Denmark. The 8-meter (26-foot) tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China replaces Communist party official associated with security crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing has replaced the Community Party of China’s (CDC) chief of the Xinjiang region who was notorious for allegedly cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in the area.The state-controlled media Xinhua News reported on Saturday that Chen Quanguo has been replaced as the Xinjiang party chief by Ma Xingrui.The new Xinjiang party chief, Mr Ma, 62, is an aerospace engineer and served as the governor of Guangdong province since 2017.Mr Chen, meanwhile, is moving on to a new role, according to Xinhua News. But the details of his new role have not been made public.Several experts said that the move might...
CHINA
Billboard

Hong Kong Police Arrest Cantopop Singer Denise Ho, 5 Journalists for Sedition

Cantopop singer-actress turned political activist Denise Ho was among six people arrested on suspicion of sedition by Hong Kong’s national security police force in early morning raids Wednesday (Dec. 29) targeting the online media company Stand News. In a statement to local media, authorities said that they had arrested...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

HONG KONG (AP) — As the days of 2021 dwindled, so did any remaining traces of democracy in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet -- one of the last openly critical voices in the city -- closed after a police raid. Earlier in December, the opposition was shut out from elections under a new law that puts all candidates to a loyalty test. And monuments commemorating the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 were taken down.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Sedition#Hong Kong Apple Daily#Reuters#Asian#British#Chinese#Western
Reuters

China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has...
CHINA
The Guardian

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced over banned Tiananmen vigil

The Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists have been sentenced to up to 14 months in prison for organising, taking part in and inciting participation in a banned vigil last year for victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The former British colony, which...
CHINA
TheDailyBeast

‘Cowardly’ Hong Kong Uni Rips Down Famous Tiananmen Statue in Dead of Night

For over 20 years, a twisted sculpture of human torsos has stood at the University of Hong Kong to remind people of the pro-democracy protesters killed at China’s Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. On Thursday, it was pulled down. The school had initially ordered the removal of the statue, known as the “Pillar of Shame,” two months ago following Beijing’s sustained attacks on political dissent in Hong Kong. “The decision on the aged statue was based on external legal advice and risk assessment for the best interest of the university,” the university said in a statement Thursday. Reuters reported that the 26-foot-high copper sculpture was split into two pieces and loaded into a truck shortly after midnight. Staff placed pots of poinsettia flowers, a traditional Christmas decoration in Hong Kong, where the statue once stood. “The university is a coward to do this at midnight,” one student said. “I feel very disappointed as it’s a symbol of history.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Telegraph

Hong Kong university removes memorial for those killed in 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

The University of Hong Kong dismantled an iconic sculpture commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre from its campus under the cover of darkness early on Thursday morning, removing one of the last symbols of the city's former political freedoms from Beijing. The 8-metre (26-foot) tall Pillar of Shame,...
WORLD
Variety

Fined $210 Million, Livestreaming Star Viya Is Latest Chinese Celebrity Handed Exemplary Punishment

Viya, China’s queen of live streaming, has been fined RMB1.34 billion ($210 million) and had her social media account suspended as punishment for tax evasion. The penalties make her the latest celebrity target in 15-month crackdown on the country’s entertainment and cultural industries. Tax authorities said on Monday that the 36-year-old Viya (real name: Huang Wei), has underpaid her tax despite repeated reminders, “severely threatening national security of tax income,” and earning her a heavy penalty. However, she would not face legal charges if she pays up her fines on time, the authorities added. State media The People’s Daily commented that the...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Leading uproar, US says new media closure hurts Hong Kong credibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the Chinese-ruled financial hub. "By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press." Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been ramping up control, on Wednesday burst into the offices of Stand News, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking away its editor-in-chief.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

China: Public shaming returns amid Covid fears

Police in southern China have been captured on camera parading four alleged offenders through the streets in a public shaming exercise. The four men were accused of smuggling people across China's borders, which are largely sealed because of Covid. They were paraded through the streets of Jingxi city in Guangxi...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy