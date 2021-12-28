ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Evening Weather Forecast - 12/27/21

By Kristy Siefkin
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
ENVIRONMENT
#High Country
mypanhandle.com

Evening Weather 12-29-21

In addition to today’s wetter conditions, scattered showers and isolated storms are on tap again for tomorrow. You’ll be dodging showers throughout much of the day, but the region is set to dry out Thursday in the late afternoon and evening hours. By Friday, New Year’s Eve, our...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Celebrate The New Year With Snow?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow. While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day. If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow. Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: More Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick-moving disturbance will bring a band of snow tonight. That’s according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. An inch or less of snow expected between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be dry Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. New Year’s Eve...
CHICAGO, IL
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone. Freezing drizzle and flurries are still coming down, out there tonight... as well as foggy conditions developing. Slick spots and visibility impacts are expected through the rest of the overnight, and make sure to take it slow for any overnight travel.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
ncwlife.com

Weather 12-30-21

Today through tonight will be an active weather period as moisture streaming into the region from the northwest will produce two periods of snow across most of the Inland Northwest. At the same time, the large low over southern Saskatchewan will continue to bring in cold arctic air. Northcentral Washington...
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Wet weather continues today

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch your full forecast above. Still a few lingering downpours producing occasional heavy rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and remaining warm & muggy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances ranging between 40 to 50%. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT |...
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Weekend Winter Storm Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is ahead. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Friday will bring similar conditions. A winter storm moves in Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with hazardous travel impacts. Snow lingers into early Sunday as temperatures drop. Wind chills are expected to be below zero with high temperatures in the teens and single digits.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Weekend Winter Storm Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is ahead. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Friday will bring similar conditions. A winter storm moves in Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with hazardous travel impacts. Snow lingers into early Sunday as temperatures drop. Wind chills are expected to be...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today. Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in. Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line. Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some...
DENVER, CO

