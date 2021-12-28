ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Photos: Grass fire in Ken Caryl shuts down part of C-470

By Sean O'Donnell
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZimrD_0dXBqxJ500

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grass fire in the Ken Caryl area of Jefferson County forced the sheriff’s office to evacuate an apartment complex and CDOT to close part of C-470 temporarily.

Above you can find pictures from the scene. Latest updates: Grass fire in Ken Caryl .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

CDOT: Hwy US 50 towards Monarch has reopened following avalanche

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. – A long stretch of Westbound Highway U.S. 50, between County Roads 240 and 888, closed early Tuesday due to an avalanche, but reopened to traffic at about 8 a.m. The affected route is highly traveled by people in the Pikes Peak region heading out to Monarch Mountain and points west. Crews […]
MONARCH, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Ken Caryl, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Jefferson County, CO
Sports
Jefferson County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
County
Jefferson County, CO
KXRM

CDOT to close Vail Pass Monday for avalanche mitigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced plans to close Vail Pass at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 27, in order to allow crews to perform winter maintanance operations – specifically avalanche mitigation. The closures will be enforced on eastbound I70 at exit 176 (Vail) and on westbound I70 at exit 195 (Leadville). […]
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ken#Weather#Kdvr#Cdot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy